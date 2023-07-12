It added: “The replacement dwelling will be located adjacent to the footprint of the original dwelling, however the bulk, size and scale will be larger and the reason for this is that Meirion and Ann have two teenage children who require their own space, they also require an office space for both of them, with Meirion’s business and Ann working as a teacher [at Crymych’s Ysgol y Preseli] and part time in the business.