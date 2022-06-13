Plans for 15 new Aberporth homes given green light

The plans have been rejected by planners in Ceredigion ( Pixabay )

PLANS for 15 new homes in Aberporth have been given the green light by Ceredigion planners.

Under amended plans - which attracted two objections from near neighbours over traffic, access and environmental concerns - six four-bedroom semi-detached homes, four three-bedroom semi-detached homes, two two-bedroom semi-detached homes, and three affordable two-bedroom terraced homes will be built on land off Ffordd Newydd.

Outline planning for the scheme was granted in 2017, and full planning was approved by Ceredigion council planners under delegated powers last week.

A planning report said: “The proposed development is considered to be acceptable in terms of scale, layout, access, landscaping and appearance.”