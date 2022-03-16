Plans for flats approved despite local objections

Plans for a new Wales and West Housing scheme have been passed ( Pixabay )

PLANS to build more than 20 new homes in a Teifi village have been approved -despite concerns from locals that they would be used to house ‘drug addicts’ and ‘ex-prisoners’.

Wales and West Housing Association’s plan for 23 affordable homes in Eglwyswrw – seven one bed units, 12 two bed and four three bedroom – on land to the west of the B4332 Heol yr Ysgol road to Cenarth has been given planning approval.

There is an existing “fall back” permission for 15 dwellings, none of which would be affordable, and some members of the planning committee highlighted the “planning gain.”

Others disagreed and there was strong opposition from some members of the community.

Local objections include local need not proven, similar schemes nearby, disproportionate in scale, inadequate local infrastructure and facilities, as well as the road network, impact on Welsh language, design not in keeping, that the homes will be for “homeless, socially deprived, drug addicts, ex prisoners from communities that do not want them” and others.

Eglwyswrw Community Council objects to the plans, and local member Cllr Cris Tomos spoke on behalf of residents who are also opposed to the scheme.