plans to convert a Victorian Barmouth seafront property into flats have been approved – despite concerns being raised over their potential use as holiday lets.
Gwynedd Council’s planning committee agreed to the conversion and change of use of a single dwelling to form six one-bedroom apartments on Marine Parade. The changes at the nine-bedroomed Auckland House were proposed by David James through agent Andrew Richards of Cader Architecture Ltd. The decision to allow the flats was unanimous, with 14 voting in favour at Monday, 28 November’s planning meeting.
Planning officer Kiera Sweeney said the development includes the replacement of one window with a door, and the building of a steel walkway frame at the building’s rear. Land at the front of the property will be dug to create a “box-style structure” for access.
The development falls partly within the Barmouth development boundary, meets policy requirements with regard to dwellings being split, and is in line with other nearby properties.
The proposal was also not considered to “exacerbate existing parking problems”.
“We know there are no parking spaces in the curtilage of the property, however the current property is nine bedrooms and the flats provide a total of six bedrooms,” she said.
“We can therefore see that this reduction of the number of bedrooms would mean a reduced demand for local parking. Therefore, the transportation unit considers the impact as ‘positive’ on local parking provision.”
The basement level flats will be “affordable units” and information from the applicant and housing unit confirms a “huge need” for small units in the area.
The officer noted that a third party had raised concerns over the flats’ potential use as holiday lets and the impact on the town. However, she said changes in planning legislation in October means second homes and short term holiday lets fall under different use categories to permanent dwellings. It was deemed “appropriate” to impose conditions that these flats can only be used as the occupiers’ sole or main residence.
Cllr Rob Triggs recommended the application, saying he knew of a Welsh family “keen to get in there”. Cllr Anne Lloyd Jones proposed the plans with conditions, seconded by Cllr Elwyn Jones. llr Gruff Williams said he had some “observations, – not so much objections,” although he accepted that conditions would be set on the flats.
“When we look at the plans for apartment four and five, can I ask in all seriousness, why is there is a shower room and an en-suite attached to a one bedroom flat to be let out to local people? That doesn’t sit comfortably with me, why would they go to that trouble?
“Also, a study is included there, unless, they are going up market, I find it hard to believe that these are for local people.
“I just wanted to add those comments,” he said.