A plan by Transport for Wales to install a huge LED advertising screen next to Bow Street train station has been refused over fears it would distract drivers on the A487.
TfW wanted to install a six metre by three metre digital advertisement screen next to the train station but Ceredigion County Council planners said that the board “by virtue of its scale, illumination, and prominent siting adjacent to the A487 trunk road, would result in an unduly obtrusive and visually incongruous feature within the surrounding semi-rural landscape.”
The Trunk Road Agency also directed refusal for the proposal “due to the proposed LED sign installation creating an unacceptable level of driver distraction.”
Planners refused the plan under delegated powers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.