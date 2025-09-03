A Bow Street man has been remanded in custody by magistrates charged with possession of Amphetamine with intent to supply.
Robert Daniel Thomas, of 4 Maes Afallen, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 1 September.
The 44-year-old is charged with possession of 2.74 kilograms of Amphetamine with intent to supply in Bow Street on 30 August this year.
Thomas entered no plea to the charge at the hearing.
He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 3 October.
Thomas was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers executed a drugs warrant in Bow Street and found Amphetamine with a street value of up to £25,000.
