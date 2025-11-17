A plan by Transport for Wales to install a huge LED advertising screen next to Bow Street train station has been resubmitted after being refused earlier this year over fears it would distract drivers on the A487.
Transport for Wales (TfW) wants to install a six metre by three metre digital advertisement screen next to the train station and has put the plans back before Ceredigion County Council planners with changes to highway safety.
The new plan is for a freestanding digital 48-sheet advertising screen Transport for Wales, approximately 65m to the south-east of the Bow Street station car park – the same signage as was earlier proposed.
But documents for the new application said the plan now includes “further highway safety information”.
In the first application in September, Ceredigion County Council planners said that the board “by virtue of its scale, illumination, and prominent siting adjacent to the A487 trunk road, would result in an unduly obtrusive and visually incongruous feature within the surrounding semi-rural landscape.”
The Trunk Road Agency also directed refusal for the proposal “due to the proposed LED sign installation creating an unacceptable level of driver distraction.”
Planners refused that plan under delegated powers.
Documents for the new application said: “Applications for advertisement consent should be assessed on the grounds of amenity and public safety.”
It added that the first application “was refused on the grounds of public safety only based on an objection by the Trunk Road Agency.”
“Their assessment was not based on any technical assessment,” documents said, “and when questioned they stated that they would object to all advertisements on trunk roads within Wales.”
TfW included in its new applications “consented identical displays” on trunk roads in Wales.
Ceredigion County Council planners will make a decision on the new application at a later date.
