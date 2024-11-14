Plans for nine new houses on a Lampeter estate, two of them affordable, have been approved by Ceredigion County Council.
In an application recommended for conditional approval at the November 13 meeting of the council’s development management committee, D C Evans sought permission for the development and associated works at Cwrt Dulas, Lampeter.
The site lies next to the Afon Dulais and is accessed through the existing Cwrt Dulas housing estate, of 22 dwellings and six flats.
The scheme before planners was a revised form of a previously-refused application; reasons including an unsatisfactory mix of house types, with all units being three-bed, and the absence of a signed S106 affordable housing agreement.
A report for members said: “A reason for refusal of the previous application was stated conflict with LU02 as the development proposed only three-bedroomed dwellings without justification, where the Local Housing Market Assessment 2020 had indicated a general deficiency across all housing types in the sub-area. In this resubmission, it is proposed that seven three-bed dwellings and two two-bed dwellings are provided.”
It added: “On balance, this is deemed to be an acceptable housing mix.”
The application was unanimously approved, subject to the completion of a Section 106 agreement.