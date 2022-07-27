Plans for seven homes temporarily withdrawn
Subscribe newsletter
‘ELEVENTH hour’ information led to an application for a housing development of seven homes being temporarily withdrawn.
Full planning for an infill residential development including some affordable homes at Ffosyffin was due for discussion at committee on Wednesday, 13 July.
However, corporate lead officer for economy and regeneration, Russell Hughes-Pickering, told Ceredigion county councillors that an email had been sent to all members “last night” with information that required further consideration.
The application site is an agricultural field within Henfynyw and next to the partly constructed site known as Y Padogau, a planning officer report states.
Mr Hughes-Pickering said that where information is “provided at the 11th hour” it is “sometimes prudent to defer the case to consider the information further.”
The committee heard that the information provided relates to the affordable housing and further discussions and clarification about the number of units to be provided would be “useful.”
Officers had been forwarded the email and agreed there was a need for further consideration before the application returns to committee.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |