Plans for seven new homes in a south Ceredigion village have been refused by Ceredigion County Council planners after objections that the scheme was an “over-development.”
An application was made to build seven homes on greenfield land on Beulah Road in Beulah, four of which were planned to be affordable.
Beulah Community Council backed the plans but five objections from local residents were received calling the scheme an “overdevelopment of Beulah”, and raising concerns on the impact on infrastructure and the “character and layout of the village.”
Both the council’s highways department and Natural Resources Wales raised concerns over the scheme.
Refusing the scheme last week, council planners said it “represents unsustainable development” and “would result in an unjustified incursion into open countryside.”