The application was conditionally approved by county planners; an officer report, recommending approval, saying: “…it is considered reasonable to take the view that the proposed development would not necessarily result in the change / intensification of the use of the site compared to its existing use, where the information states that it has been used as a wedding for up to 120 guests since at least 2016 and likely earlier, with [previous] planning permission allowing the use of the site for residential and wedding purposes.”