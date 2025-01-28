A call to redevelop a market garden on the outskirts of Cardigan with up to seven new houses has been submitted to county planners.
In an application before Ceredigion County Council, Suzy Verrian, executor of the K Trem Estate, seeks permission for the redevelopment of the market garden and existing dwelling at St Dogmaels Road, including the demolition of existing glasshouses and dwelling, and the construction of seven dwellings.
A supporting statement through agent Llyr Evans Planning Ltd said: “The site is located within the settlement boundary of Cardigan, which is designated as an Urban Service Centre (USC) under the LDP (2013) and as such the general principle of development would be acceptable.”
It adds: “The existing dwelling could be demolished and rebuilt, or part of the dwelling nearest the public highway demolished to facilitate suitable visibility splays and the remainder retained. The property is therefore within the application site to provide flexibility and could yield a net of six dwellings.”
It says the applicant is willing to enter into a Section106 legal agreement for affordable housing, the 20 per cent requirement equating to either the equivalent 1.2 afford units, or a financial contribution equal to 10 per cent of the Gross Development Value.
It finishes: “The development would provide an appropriate density of development, given the prevailing character of the area and topography of the site, thereby ensuring that the setting of the nearby historic environment is preserved, as well as making provision for affordable housing.
“The proposal has considered impacts upon existing residents and the layout has been designed accordingly. Furthermore, impacts upon biodiversity as a result of the development would appear to be low and can be acceptably managed to provide a net benefit for biodiversity.”
The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.