It says the existing marquees are “bought onto the site on lorries a few days before the wedding and are then dismantled a few days after,” adding: “The setting up of a marquee for a wedding brings with it the requirement for outside caterers along with kitchen trailers, a mobile bar with a lorry for the pumps and storage of drinks, requirement to set up tables, chairs, carpets, lighting, electrics, mobile toilets etc; the traffic generated in the setting up and taking down of a marquee every week is significant in itself.”