Plans have been hatched to build three apartments to the rear of a shop in Aberystwyth where permission has already been granted to create three flats on the upper floors.
A scheme to build a three one-bedroom flat block housed in an extension to the rear of Accessorize on Great Darkgate Street has been submitted to Ceredigion County Council by Morgan Properties.
In July, permission was granted to create three flats on the upper floors of the building.
Amid both schemes, the retail shop at the site will be retained, planning documents said.
Access to the proposed flats will be from the rear of the site, off Queens Street – with no access from Great Darkgate Street.
Planning documents said that “there is an ever increasing demand for rented accommodation within the town centre”, specifically one-bedroom properties, that the proposal would help meet.
“There is an unmet need for such units in Aberystwyth,” documents added.
A planning statement from developers said “the design opts a simplistic and sympathetic finish, which is what would be expected to the rear elevations of buildings within the Conservation Area.”
“Amenity areas are provided to ensure that there is space for bicycle storage, refuse and recycling storage, and planting areas aiding biodiversity and softening the impact,” documents added.
“The proposal will have no negative impact to the retail units along Great Darkgate Street, moreover, the proposal will likely have a positive impact on the vitality, vibrancy and viability of the town centre, and the primary shopping frontage in that the residents can work, live and play, within walking distance of their home, supporting the economic aspirations of the town centre.”
The plans will be considered by council planners at a later date.
For more information on planning applications in your area, visit the UK's public services portal at https://publicnoticeportal.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.