Retrospective plans for the demolition of two unsafe walls in a Ceredigion seaside town have been given the go-ahead by county planners.
Applicants N & B Brayshaw sought permission to demolish and rebuild the two retaining walls at The Haven, Church Street, New Quay, along with minor alterations to the façade including demolition of existing porch extension
Works started December 2023.
A report submitted to Ceredigion planners said: “The proposed alterations to the façade of the property include replacing an existing window with a patio style door, and the construction of two modern porch canopies.
“The proposed development is considered to be minor and mainly consists of improvement works to two unsafe retaining walls which results in an improved access to the dwelling.
“The proposed demolition of the existing porch extension, alteration of existing front window to door and construction of two porch canopies is considered to be acceptable and reflects well against the host dwelling.
“The proposed developments will not have an adverse effect on the quality and character of the landscape, nor will it create a visual intrusion on the immediate area.”
The application was conditionally approved by Ceredigion County Council planners.