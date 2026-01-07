A Borth man will be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to stalking a woman.
Christopher Farmery, of Lerryside, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 January.
The 40-year-old had initially denied a charge of stalking Maxine Davies in Borth between 17 September and 15 October last year.
He changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
The court heard that Farmery continued to contact the victim after she “explicitly” told him contact was unwanted, “by sending her a birthday card, delivering a large document addressed to her, attempted to phone her and driving past her house.”
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Farmery will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 January.
