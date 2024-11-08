The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales (WTSWW) seeks permission for a long list of changes at the Welsh Wildlife Centre, Cilgerran, including an extension to the visitor centre building and associated works, with a new public entrance with a timber canopy roof structure, an open terrace with ancillary rooms below, an enclosed platform lift for disabled access, an external stepped access, a new pathway connection, reconfiguration of the vehicle turning area and disabled parking bays, a replacement footbridge, a new plant enclosure and the introduction of ‘Brise Soleil’ to the south and west.