Plans to renovate listed building in Ponterwyd

Ceredigion planning officers will decide on plans to renovate and refurbish a Grade II listed mid-19th Century property near Aberystwyth.

An application has been received by the local authority to renovate and refurbish Penybont in Ponterwyd on the west side of an unclassified road leading to Dinas Reservoir, with the building possibly part of the Gogerddan estate.

Plans include conservation repair of the roof following storm damage, the rebuilding of unsafe masonry walls and chimneys, minor rearrangement of the internal layout along with upgrading of the flooring specification and installation of a new sustainable heating system.

“The property has been Grade II Listed since 25 November 2004. Although it is included as a ‘little altered traditional house with in-line service range, a characteristic Ceredigion type’, Penybont was subject to significant ‘upgrading’ in the 1950s/1960s. The listing notes that the interior was ‘not available for inspection’ at the time of listing,” a heritage impact assessment accompanying the application states.

It adds that the applicants don’t want to modernise the property other than to rewire and make safe services, but stabilise gable ends, renew the roof and “carry out minimal traditional repairs necessary to make the property structurally sound and weathertight.”