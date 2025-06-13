Local campaigners are calling for open dialogue on the future of Lampeter's university campus.
The Cambrian News revealed last month that university bosses and Ceredigion County Council were in talks to create a post-16 education centre.
Undergraduate courses at Wales’ oldest campus ended last month, with courses moving to Carmarthen from September.
Despite repeated requests, Ceredigion County Council has not responded to the Cambrian News, however it has released a statement to the BBC, which campaigners in Lampeter say are 'sketchy' with the overall plan still 'shrouded in secrecy'.
Andy Bevan, who leads Campws Cymuned Llambed/ Community Campus Lampeter, said: “How much longer will it be before the senior people who are putting this together speak to the key stakeholders - the representatives of the wider community, the town council, the dozens of people who have submitted proposals, for an Integrated Health Centre, to keep the Sports Hall open and many other ideas.
“There are lots of concerns outstanding, including the need for short-term plans to keep activity on the campus – to keep the 1822 café open, regular use of the university library and so on.
“The university – perhaps through the University council – and the county council could easily and quickly call a meeting of all the above. This would do a great deal to answer doubts about the validity of the promised community consultation.”
Andrew Leach, chair of the Lampeter Society, an association of university alumni, said: “The news of a proposal for continued educational use of the Lampeter campus sounds positive.
“However without more details there are many unanswered questions about the scope of the project.
“It is difficult to believe that UWTSD are taking the consultation process seriously."
Jane Langford, also of the Lampeter Society, said: “There is a great need for vocational education for post 16s in the area: currently young people have to travel long distances. Whilst we welcome the finding of a new, educational use for the campus, many questions remain unanswered.
“No stakeholder meetings have been held since the initial one on 27 March at which terms of reference were set, largely by UWTSD to fit in their time frame.
“We believe approaching 60 proposals for alternative uses of the campus have been submitted by the public, but none of these has been made available to stakeholders for consideration while the university has been making its own arrangements behind closed doors.”
In an email to staff, seen by the Cambrian News, UWTSD Pro Vice-Chancellor, Debra Williams, said: “We have received 46 submissions, including a few late proposals, via the formal process and will share all of these with you at our next stakeholder meeting.
“Separately, as you may have seen in the media, Ceredigion County Council and UWTSD are in the very early stages of scoping opportunities to further develop skills and vocational training provision in Ceredigion.
“The work is ongoing but represents an exciting opportunity to explore how the Lampeter campus might continue to make a significant contribution to education, as well as supporting the regional economy.”
