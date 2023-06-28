Plans for new signs at an Aberystwyth pub that led to calls from the town council for the business to change its name to Welsh have been withdrawn.
The owners of The White Horse on Upper Portland Street applied for new signs for the pub back in November.
Aberystwyth Town Council objected to the signs being English-only when the application was made and called on owners to consider changing the pub’s name into Welsh.
The council lodged objections over the “internally illuminated and English only signage”.
“The council would also like to kindly request that the owners also consider using the Welsh name i.e Y Ceffyl Gwyn,” it said.
The Welsh name switch was also backed by the Aberystwyth and District Civic Society.
The pub’s owners Stonegate Group withdrew the plans for the new signs last week.