Cllr Gareth Williams says issues he raised over plans for a garage extension at a house called Pelydryn were reported in the press in July and led to him receiving “unfair accusations” on social media. He argued that accepting the application could “open the floodgates” to similar “unnecessary” schemes detrimental” to the character of Aberdaron. The proposal was discussed at Gwynedd Council’s latest planning meeting on Monday, 9 September, and on 4 July, when a decision was deferred pending a site visit – which was held last week. This time the committee approved the proposal to erect a single-storey extension at the front of a bungalow beside the B4413.