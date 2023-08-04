Plans to replace a 1960s Ceredigion bungalow, made by the owners of a rally car business with a worldwide reach, are expected to be refused next week.
The July meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management Committee was recommended to refuse the application by Meirion Evans to replace and demolish the family home 1960s bungalow at Allt Y Bryn, Beulah.
The application, supported by Beulah Community Council, had been recommended for refusal on the grounds of -amongst other things – excessive scale, appearance, and an inappropriate design.
Members instead agreed to a site visit, with the application returning to the 9 August committee meeting, again recommended for refusal.
Agent JMS Planning & Development Ltd, in its supporting statement, said: “Allt y Bryn is a detached bungalow lived in by Meirion and Ann Evans (the applicants) and their two children.
“They own the adjoining business of Wales Motorsport, an extremely successful business which specialises in producing the highest quality rally components for Gp4 Escort, Mk1 and 2 rally cars, providing parts to customers throughout the world.”
It added: “The replacement dwelling will be located adjacent to the footprint of the original dwelling, however the bulk, size and scale will be larger and the reason for this is that Meirion and Ann have two teenage children who require their own space, they also require an office space for both of them, with Meirion’s business and Ann working as a teacher [at Crymych’s Ysgol y Preseli] and part time in the business.
“At present Ann has to mark on the kitchen table and Meirion spends hours in the evening out in the shed on his computer. The current dwelling does not offer them the space required to cater for their family’s needs.”
At the July meeting, members were told by officers there were no objections in principle to the development, the key points being the design in a rural context, but it was stressed the council was not opposed to contemporary designs.