Residents object to Lampeter biomass kiln plans

Councillors will visit the site of a biomass kiln causing a “detrimental impact on residential amenities” near Lampeter.

A planning application for the retention of a biomass log dryer kiln, two chimneys and continued use of one boiler, following a trial run granted temporary planning in 2019 was discussed by Ceredigion councillors earlier this month.

Planning officer, Catrin Newbold, told the committee that the use of biomass kilns and chimneys at Lampeter Tree Services, Cae Celyn, Llanfair Road, had been part of her work for six years.

The building, granted permission against officer advice in 2016, is primarily used for storage of forestry and safety equipment, office use, meeting rooms and a toilet and kitchenette.

A report to committee states that retrospective planning was applied for in 2018 for a biomass log dryer kiln, two biomass boilers and two chimneys but following significant complaints it was refused.

Another application was made with mitigation measures to reduce smoke emissions included and a temporary permission was granted for a trial run which took place in November and December 2020.