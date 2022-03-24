Seafront holiday let plan given go-ahead

The former Belgrave Hotel on Aberystwyth seafront ( Cambrian News )

PLANS to turn a fire-hit Aberystwyth hotel into four self-contained holiday lets rather than a hotel after the pandemic ‘fuelled demand’ and left ‘server staff shortages’ have been given the green light by planners.

Ty Belgrave on Marine Terrace was ravaged by fire after an arson attack in 2018 and work to rebuild it is now complete.

A plan to use the site for flats was abandoned in its early stages.

While earlier plans for a replacement nine-bedroom hotel were given the green light by planners, owner Emyr Davies lodged a fresh application with Ceredigion County Council for full planning and listed building consent to turn the building into four self-contained holiday apartments.

Those plans were approved by Ceredigion council planners last week.

The plans will see the building house four self-contained two bedroom flats each with its own living space and kitchen area.

Planning documents said the new plan, while losing one room, would provide “more spacious accommodation” amid a “demand for self-catering” among tourists.

Documents said: “The pandemic has also resulted in severe staff shortages in the industry.