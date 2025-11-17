A call for a second dwelling at a south Ceredigion dairy farm that provides milk both to the trade and through two local ‘milk bars’ has been given the go-ahead.

In an application recommended for approval at the 12 November meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, permission was sought for a rural enterprise dwelling at Gwarffynnon, Silian, near Lampeter.

A report before members said the farm produces milk that is sold to De Caernarfon as well as directly to local business; the farm also running its own milk bars in Lampeter and Llwyncelyn; with a further 53 acres rented at Dyffryn, Silian.

The recommendation of approval was moved by Cllr Gareth Lloyd and unanimously backed by committee members.