Ceredigion planners have approved a scheme for a bio-fertiliser lagoon near Cardigan using milk whey byproducts, which has attracted more than 100 objections.
Last year, Daniel James of Stepside Agri submitted a partly-retrospective application for the excavation of a bio-fertilizer lagoon for storage of food industry by-products at Ffynnoncyff Farm, Y Ferwig.
The 90-metre earth-banked store would have a capacity of some 3,000 cubic metres, and is expected to be filled twice a year, storing milk whey, from the Volac site in nearby Felinfach, used as an alternative form of bio-fertiliser.
The scheme was recommended for conditional approval at the December meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, despite county planners receiving 100 objections on the council’s planning portal.
Members at that meeting agreed to a site visit, the application returning to the 15 January meeting of the county council’s development management committee, where it was again recommended for approval.
Objections previously raised included the potential impact of the proposed development on groundwater and private water supplies, ecological harm, odour and dangerous fumes, impacts on the free flow of traffic and highway/pedestrian safety, amenity harm as a result of increased vehicle movements, and impacts on the visual amenity of neighbouring properties and nearby Mwnt beach.
An officer report before the January planning meeting said: “The associated economic benefits way heavily in favour of the scheme.
“The proposed development generates revenue through bio-fertiliser sales and reduces reliance on external fertilizer suppliers offering long-term cost stability.
“It would support a circular economy by recycling food industry by-products into agricultural use, promoting sustainability.
“It will also create local jobs in construction, site management and related agricultural services, contributing to the local economy. Additionally, the proposal offers potential long-term agricultural benefits, such as improved soil health and higher crop yields.”
The application was conditionally approved.