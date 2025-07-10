Learn about the Cardigan Bay for Wales Nature Week with a book launch in Aberystwyth.
The Restless Coast is a new book meditating on the changing British coastlines, delving into Ceredigion's Cardigan Bay and Bardsey Island amongst other shores.
The book by author Roger Morgan-Grenville is being launched at the Bookshop by the Sea in Aberystwyth on Friday, 11 July at 6pm.
The event will be an opportunity to meet the author and learn about the journeys he made in the creation of the book, that has been described as a “wonderful and inspiring blend of adventure, insight and love of nature”, celebrating “Britain’s precious shores and the people who care for them”.
Activist and environmental consultant Joe Wilkins, from Clarach, will also be attending the event, having contributed to the Ceredigion section of the book.
Joe said: “[The issues discussed in this book] feels particularly relevant given the recent UN Ocean Conference in Nice as well as the formal introduction of the Environmental Governance Bill into the Sennedd process which will be looking to establish legally-binding argets for nature recovery in Wales.”
It comes during Wales Nature Week spanning 5-13 July where people are encouraged to celebrate the magical nature on their doorstep.
Book tickets to the book launch via the Bookshop by the Sea’s website here - https://thebookshopbythesea.co.uk/events
