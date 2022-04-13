Teifi glamping plans rejected

The plans have been rejected by planners in Ceredigion ( Pixabay )

Ceredigion planners have refused a plan for a camping site near a historic mansion near Llangoedmor.

The application submitted in October 2021 was refused earlier this month following an extension to the decision time limit.

A change of use for land at Gardener’s Cottage, The Walled Gardens, had been proposed to allow for six camping pods or safari tents for holiday use as well as a toilet block, parking, turning area and associated works.

The safari tents were intended to be around 8.9metres by 5.6metres with a pitched roof and space for two bedrooms and an open plan kitchen, dining and seating area.

The site is around 500 metres from the Grade II listed Coedmore Mansion, with the Gardener’s Cottage once being part of the historic site.

The reasons given for refusal, in the published decision notice, include its location “within ‘other locations’” and not adjacent to an identified settlement or farmstead and the impact on the River Teifi special area of conservation.

An additional reason states is that “the proposed development is not considered to protect, conserve or enhance the registered Coedmore Grade II listed historic park and garden and the Lower Teifi Valley registered historic landscape.”

Llangoedmor Community Council supported the application in principal and there were objections from one third party.