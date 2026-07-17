Ceredigion Museum will present free pop-up events at Aberystwyth Bandstand this summer.
While the museum building is closed for essential repairs, the museum team has created a lively programme for families, residents and visitors to enjoy. The pop-ups will explore the themes of Home, Land and Rivers, with drop-in craft activities, storytelling, demonstrations and contributions from local organisations.
The programme has been made possible with funding from the Welsh Federation of Museums and Art Galleries.
Each pop-up day will begin with storytelling from Peter Stevenson, who will share stories of Ceredigion’s rivers, lakes and sea: long illustrated scrolls set inside a large wooden box and turned by handles. Storytelling begins at 11am, with stories on demand until 12 noon.
The sessions are suitable for all ages, from children to grandparents.
From 12 noon to 4pm every Tuesday from 21st July, visitors can take part in themed activities and meet local makers, artists and community groups.
There will be coracle demonstrations and displays on 21 July, 4 August and 25 August, featuring two different types of coracle, tools, materials, paddles and illustrations.
Clog dancing, costume and music with Alaw Griffiths is on 28 July from 12 noon to 4pm, including information and the possibility of an impromptu Twmpath.
Eco Hub Aber activities take place on 4 August from 12 noon to 4pm, with practical, community-led activities focused on sustainability, biodiversity and climate action. Botanical mono-printing with maker Maeve Moran will give visitors the chance to create prints using leaves and flowers and take home their own plant-inspired artwork.
Lego Club on 11 August from 12 noon to 4pm invites visitors to build creations inspired by rivers, land and sea.
Ein Cegin on 18 August from 12 noon to 3pm shares practical approaches to nourishing, sustainably produced food through community cooking.
Ymylon family activities on 25 August from 12 noon to 4pm are based around the themes of Home, Land and Rivers.
The coracle sessions will include demonstrations of how a coracle framework is constructed using willow rods, alongside discussion about design, materials and the history of coracles in Ceredigion and beyond.
Visitors are welcome to ask questions, share their own experiences and contribute stories linked to Ceredigion’s landscape, rivers and coastal heritage.
HAHAV has contributed Fantasy Island, a beautiful felt model created to represent the theme of Land. The Sunshine Band will also perform during the programme, and a piano will be placed under the portico for passers-by to try.
All events are free, and visitors are invited to drop in, take part and enjoy the museum’s summer activities in the heart of Aberystwyth.
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