The family recieved 12 bottles of water from Dwr Cymru on the second day, and a further 36 on the fifth day, but the situation is forcing the 82-year-old father to go down to a stream described as a “trickle” to fill buckets for flushing toilets: “We are all terrified of using the water we were given for anything other than drinking, as we have been assured every day that the water will be back on.