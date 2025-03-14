A scheme for a trampoline park at The Moody Cow Farm Shop, started without planning permission, has been approved by county planners.
In an application to Ceredigion County Council planners, Geraint Thomas sought permission to convert a barn at the Bargoed Farm Shop And Cafe site, Llywyncelyn, to a trampoline park, along with associated parking facilities.
The trampoline park will be open from 9.30am-6.30pm daily and is proposed to generate eight new full time jobs.
A supporting statement through agent Geraint John Planning Ltd said: “The proposed development comprises the change of use of an existing barn within the Bargoed Farm Grounds. This will facilitate the introduction of a trampoline park referred to as the ‘Bouncing Bull’.”
It adds: “The purpose of the trampoline facility is to expand and diversify the offer of facilities to on-site tourers.
“The proposals do not seek to increase the number of visitors on site at any given time, but rather increase the facilities on site.”
Llanarth community council said it was “not opposed to the application due to its economic and employment benefits,” but says it is “concerned that the planning application has been received following the start of the work which has been heavily advertised on social media”.
The council has also raised concern about traffic access.
A planning officer report, recommending conditional approval, said: “Work has already commenced and was nearing completion at the time of the LPA’s site visit.
It concluded: “The proposal would add to the range of activities and facilities already available at the existing holiday park and would also result in the creation of eight additional full-time jobs. The impact of the proposal is therefore likely to be positive to the local economy and in particular to the tourism sector.”
The scheme was conditionally approved under delegated powers.