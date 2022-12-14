PLANS to demolish a home in Waunfawr, Aberystwyth and build five new homes on the surrounding land have been refused by council planners after receiving dozens of objections.
The scheme – which would have seen 35 Maesceinion demolished and the 0.5 hectare site used to build five new houses – received 34 objections from nearby residents over issues including noise pollution, impact on wildlife, highway safety, loss of privacy, water disposal and the impact on neighbouring properties.
Rejecting the outline permission, Ceredigion County Council planners said “it is the opinion that the proposal should be rejected on grounds of representing piecemeal development”, that the development “conflicts with highway safety requirements”, and that “it has the potential to deterimentally impact the privacy and amenities of neighbouring properties”.