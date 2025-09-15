A call to replace a storm-damaged shelter at the Welsh Wildlife Centre has been submitted to Pembrokeshire planners.
In an application to the county council, the Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales seeks permission for the replacement timber-framed shelter at the Welsh Wildlife Centre, Cilgerran, near Cardigan.
The original shelter was granted permission back in 2012, but has “been severely affected by storm damage,” the applicants say.
The Welsh Wildlife Centre, south of Cardigan, lies within the Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve, providing a range of facilities including a visitor centre with shop and display rooms, café and Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales offices, together with a visitor car park, two play areas, walking trails, bird hides and a cottage for self-catering guests.
The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales is the fourth largest Wildlife Trust in the UK, covering around half of Wales’ coastline including the islands of Skomer and Skokholm.
The shelter would be sited close to a recently approved play area, installed with a range of timber play equipment.
A supporting statement says: “The proposed replacement Picnic Shelter will be small scale, approximately 12 metres (m) in length and 3m in width, with a maximum height of 3.23m. This matches the scale and dimensions of the existing shelter. The existing pizza oven which is located under the existing shelter will be retained.
“The proposed design utilises natural materials, sympathetic to the rural location. The replacement Picnic Shelter will be constructed from locally-sourced wood, fitting with local character and enhancing the immediate surroundings. The proposed design for the shelter uses traditional construction techniques, such as mortise and tenon joinery and utilises wooden pegs for fixings, rather than nails or screws, therefore promoting traditional rural construction techniques and preserving the character of the local area. The use of purely timber materials will ensure that no manufactured chemicals are used.
“The minor nature and small scale of the replacement Picnic Shelter development, using natural timber materials, is considered wholly appropriate and compatible with the rural environment and setting of the woodland and surrounding Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve.”
The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.
