French energy company EDF has announced plans to build a new 27 turbine wind farm at Nant y Maen, east of Tregaron.
EDF power solutions says the project could have an installed capacity of up to 150MW, enough green electricity to power the equivalent needs of 146,000 average UK households.
An application to erect meteorological masts to collect wind speed data has been submitted to Ceredigion County Council.
EDF power solutions says it has also started initial ecological and other feasibility studies.
EDF adds: “Events to share information and gather early feedback from people living and working nearby will be held in the autumn. Dates and details will be announced shortly and in the meantime, EDF power solutions will submit a scoping report to Planning and Environmental Decisions Wales.”
Victoria Gee, Project Development Manager said: “We are at the very early stages of development but the proposed Nant y Maen Wind Farm is more than just a renewable energy project; it’s a chance to strengthen energy resilience, support high quality local jobs and invest in Welsh businesses.
“Nant y Maen would make a positive contribution towards efforts to tackle climate change, and at a time of global uncertainty over energy supply and costs, renewable energy projects are vital to dealing with these challenges.”
EDF adds: “Nant y Maen Wind Farm is closely aligned with the Welsh Government’s vision to make Wales a world leader in renewable energy and to invest in the green industries of tomorrow.”
The Cambrian Mountains Society has however raised concerns over the proposed development.
The group cites concerns such as the impact on bird life of the Elenydd Special Area of Conservation; risk of disturbance to peat and the impact on cultural heritage, since this is the road to Soar y Mynydd chapel so greatly celebrated for its symbolism as the most remote chapel in Wales.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.