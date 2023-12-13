A new pub and 25-bedroom hotel could be built on a garage site in Mynytho near Abersoch.
Gwynedd Council has received a planning application to demolish an existing house and commercial garage at the site to build a hotel and public house. Developers say they want to create a new hotel, community public house and shared community parking for the nearby village hall on the site.
The application by John Fifield of Osborne House Ltd, is a re-submission of a former withdrawn application and states: “The revised proposal is for a new public house and car park to be shared with the adjacent village hall. This would help sustain and enhance this exciting community facility.”
Documents says the hotel would be of “high quality, design layout and appearance” adding the project would make use of a “suitable, previously developed site”.
The plans also say the proposed development is “not within a primarily residential area”.
It also claims the development would not lead to “an over concentration of such accommodation in the area”.
The revised plans would see development of a single storey public house, the development of a two-storey 25 bed hotel and would also provide shared parking for users of Mynytho Neuadd.
The previous plan included a scheme for 16 self service holiday accommodation units on green field land at the rear – but his had now been omitted.
Plans for five two-storey houses on a field have also been removed from the original plan.
As this is an outline application, permission for appearance, landscaping and scale was not sought at this stage.
Further details would be submitted if the outline plans were successful, they added.
The plans would also include an upgraded access for vehicles, a number of cycle spaces for the public and staff, electric vehicle charging points and would use local materials. The scheme would also include a “sustainable drainage system”.
The applicant claims the plan could also create “social and economic benefits” for the local area.