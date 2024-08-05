Plans to site a helicopter landing pad on a Ceredigion farm to support a local company that operates Europe-wide, have been submitted to the county council.
Permission is being sought by owners for a change of use of agricultural land to a helicopter landing area, along with the construction of small concrete loading and unloading area, at the 352-acre mixed cattle and arable farm at Crugywhil, near Rhuddlan, Llanybydder.
Supporting documentation for the application says: “The proposal is to site a helicopter landing pad on a piece of land adjacent to the farmstead at Crugywhil.
“The helicopter pad will be for occasional use only for visiting clients and any emergencies which may arise in the area.
“The proposed helicopter landing area is required to provide suitable helicopter landing facilities for clients of ATP whom are visiting the site and the and other sites operated by the applicants in the area.
“It is also proposed to allow the emergency services to utilise the facility and it will be registered with them as a safe location for them to land if any emergencies may arise in the locality.
The scheme will be considered by Ceredigion County Council planners at a later date.