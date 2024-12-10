Plans for a new “modern and sustainable” community hall in Aberarth to replace the current “dated” building have been given the go ahead by Ceredigion County Council planners.
Neuadd Aberarth Committee applied to Ceredigion County Council for a new hall to replace the existing Aberarth Village Hall earlier this year.
Documents said the scheme - which will see the demolition of the existing prefabricated hall on the site - will build in its stead “a more modern and accessible community space which will benefit the local community for years to come”.
“The existing village hall is well used and very popular but is dated and not suitable for current requirements,” documents said.
“A new highly insulated more sustainable building with improved amenities and layout is required to continue to serve the local community.”
The plans will see a “large multi-functional space to service various community groups, kitchen and cafe, snooker room and meeting room” and “the existing uses such as day care, classes and community meetings will continue and be more frequent.”
The plans include existing scrub land areas being replaced with new planting.
“To provide a positive biodiversity offset for the site, new planting is to be laid along the southern boundary of the site with new shrubbery,” documents added.
The current parking will be retained, documents outline, with the addition of three electric vehicle charging points.
No objections were received to the plans.
The plans were approved subject to conditions by Ceredigion County Council planners under delegated powers last week who said it is “considered that the new village hall will sustain and enhance the exisitng community provision in Aberarth.”
“The replacement of the village hall with a newer purpose built building will enable the current community provision and facility to remain and enhance its functionability,” planning officers said.