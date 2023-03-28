Plans for a new skatepark for Tywyn, something the town has long campaigned for, have been revealed.
Tywyn Town Council have shared the plans with the Cambrian News.
Council clerk, Chris Wood, said they “were delighted to be able to share the design of the new skatepark with the community”.
“Building on an extensive public consultation, Maverick Skateparks worked hard to create a skatepark that offers a comprehensive range of features which will appeal both to learners and more advanced riders,” the clerk added.
“The focus was on designing a fully accessible and welcoming space that will serve the needs of a wide variety of riding disciplines including skateboard, scooter, skates and BMX.
“The design is 100 per cent bespoke to Tywyn and is a statement wheeled sports space with a progressive and modern design.
“This design symbolises the belief that a successful skatepark must focus on flow, functionality, space and simplicity.”
The skatepark will have three main areas; a split-level mini-ramp, raised street area and skatepath.
“The routes around the skatepark are designed to link up in quiet times and work as independent areas in busy times,” said the clerk.
“This subtle segregation enables larger numbers of people to safely use the space at the same time.”
He added: “The council looks forward to the completion of this much needed facility for the people of Tywyn and will continue to provide updates as the project progresses.”
In 2021, a crowdfunding page was been created to raise funds to build a new skatepark in Tywyn.
The original skatepark was made of metal and had fallen in to a state of disrepair so plans for a concrete park with a pump track and skills area were made.
Tywyn town councillor Marisa O’Hara, who set up the fundraising page, said then: “It’s important to stress that this needs as much support as possible.
“It is extremely popular and with the new plans I anticipate it will only get more so, but we need town, villages, locals and holidaymakers alike to support it.
“A pound is a step in the right direction.”
The town rallied behind plans to revamp the skatepark, setting themselves the task of raising £250,000 to revamp the outdoor facility on Cambrian Road.
But there was disappointment last year when The Freestyle Collective, the company assigned to the project, went in to administration.
Plans are now back on track, thanks to a new collaboration with Maverick Skateparks, who set up a survey to ask the public for their views on how the new skatepark should look.