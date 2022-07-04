Plans for new Aldi store would create dozens of jobs

The new Aldi store is planned for land off Caernarfon Road, Pwllheli ( Aldi )

Plans to open a new store in Pwllheli could bring 40 jobs to the area.

Aldi is looking to open a new store on land off Caernarfon Road and, as part of its commitment to community consultation, Aldi is inviting local residents to take part in a virtual public exhibition by visiting the website at https://aldiconsultation.co.uk/pwllheli/.

The virtual exhibition will run from Monday, 4 July until Monday, 1 August, where local residents will be able to view the plans and provide feedback via an online questionnaire.

In addition to its virtual public exhibition and as part of its commitment to community consultation, Aldi welcomes local residents to a public exhibition, displaying its vision for the site.

This will take place on Wednesday, 27 July, between 3pm and 7pm at Main Hall, Plas Heli Cyf, Glan y Don, Pwllheli.

Bryn Richards, Property Director for Aldi, said: “We are delighted to announce our proposals for Pwllheli.

“Over the years we have received a number of requests from local customers who live in Pwllheli to open a store closer to home and we are delighted to have found a suitable location.

“With our closest store located almost half an hour away from the proposal site we believe the redevelopment of this site will drastically cut down travel times for those who travel to do their weekly shop at Aldi and this will also help to keep spending within the local economy.”

“We invite the community to get involved in the public consultation by visiting our project website, attending our public exhibition or calling the information line.”

If approved, the proposal would create up to 40 new jobs at the Aldi store alone, which will be paid at an industry-leading rate of £10.10 per hour as a minimum. There would also be further employment opportunities during construction and via the supply chain.