THE Welsh Government is considering installing a pedestrian crossing near a busy Aberystwyth primary school.
The North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency is proposing the creation of a new crossing outside St Padarn’s School along Llanbadarn Road, which is on the A44.
The school currently has a Crossing Patrol Officer in the morning and at 3.30pm at the end of the school day and is usually busy with parents and children from St Padarn’s Ysgol Cymraeg, Penweddig and Plascrug crossing the road.
In its letter, The North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent says: “The proposed crossing will encourage and facilitate safer pedestrian movement on the A44 and through Aberystwyth.
“The centre point of the puffin crossing, and associated road markings will be at a point 15 meters north-west of the junction providing access to St Padarn's R C Primary School.
“The crossing will be 2.8m wide and will extend across the whole width of the carriageway, in addition to the crossing there will be localised changed to the Western footway widening it to 2m at the crossing location to allow for better pedestrian movements.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson added: “The most recent Speed Limit Review carried out by the Welsh Government recommended that an assessment of pedestrian crossing facilities was undertaken along the A44 Llanbadarn Road , Aberystwyth.
“This assessment recommended a Puffin crossing adjacent to St Padarn's R C Primary School.
“The current consultation led by our North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent is gathering comments from local inhabitants and other stakeholders.”
Interested parties have until 31 January to make comments on the proposal by contacting [email protected].
Concerns have been raised over safety along the busy road by the school crossing officer, Steve Cargill, who has had several near misses with cars when trying to cross children and parents safely.
New signage has been placed along the A44 following these concerns.
Speaking to the Cambrian News last year, Mr Cargill said: “I've had a few occurrences now and have requested police attendance that has yet to happen to see the speed that some travellers consider acceptable in a 20mph school zone, the zone is not sufficiently marked/ informed of where I think a flashing 20mph school crossing sign is required traveling in both directions.
“The signage that is currently in place is insufficient and also partly missing and has been for some time.”
New signage either side of the school has since been installed and Dyfed-Powys Police has attended the scene.
Again, speaking last year, Ceredigion County Council it was aware of potential risks to its staff, adding: “Unfortunately, much of the risk at School Crossing Patrol locations is the result of irresponsible and unacceptable driver behaviour putting everyone at risk where the most vulnerable road users are present.
“To help bring about positive driver behavioural change, the county council's highways service is working with Dyfed Powys Police and Go Safe to carry out 'Read Your Speed' campaigns outside a number of schools.”