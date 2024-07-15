Plans for nine new homes in Llandre have been refused by Ceredigion County Council planners following objections.
Developers had applied for outline planning permission for the new houses on land adjacent to the already established Cefn Ceiro housing estate in the village.
Planning documents said the development would “be a continuation from the original phase at Cefn Ceiro” and would be for “nine residential units including two affordable dwellings with a mixed range of properties providing three and four bedroom dwellings.”
The existing site is currently used as agricultural grazing land and the development will see “no significant change to the landscape”, documents added.
Objections to the application raised concerns over an “unsuitable housing mix”, the “phasing of development”, and the “need to finish the existing estate road before further development is permitted.”
County council officers, rejecting the scheme under delegated powers last week, said that the plans “would undermine the deliverability of the Ceredigion LDP housing strategy”, with no remaining housing allocation for Llandre under the plan.
The plan was also rejected as the council had “no signed agreement” on the two affordable homes planned for the site, and that they were a lack of one-bedroom homes proposed.