Proposals that could help promote knowledge within the agricultural sector and demonstrate the benefits of sustainable sheep milk marketing in Wales have been approved in Gwynedd.
The plans would lead to the development of a Welsh Sheep Centre – described as an “asset for north Wales” – along with a separate cattle dairy project both at an historic Gwynedd site.
The applications concerned areas of land at Coleg Glynlllifon at Llandwrog and came before Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee on Monday, 26 February.
Both applications were made by Wyn Thomas of Grwp Llandrillo Menai and agent Sioned Edwards of Cadnant Planning.
Campws Glynllifon is an active sheep and dairy farm and college where students are trained in agricultural skills.
The first application presented to the council committee described work towards the proposed sheep scheme.
“The works would see the development of a new 300 ewe sheep shed, milking parlour and dairy,” the planning documents stated.
The plans called for the demolition of existing sheds and erection of two livestock sheds together with associated facilities and milking parlour, creation of landscaping bund and associated works. The project would also include a collecting yard, backing gate, return/handling passage, canopy, external hard standings along with associated infrastructure.
Internally, a building would include an office, equipment room, freezer, milking parlour, concrete paths for feeding, stores, changing rooms and a processing area. There would also be a building for lambing, water store , feed as well as parking space for lorries, service and turning area and area to treat sheep between the two proposed buildings.
The vote was unanimous, with 11 in favour.
The second application called for the demolition of an existing dairy farm building and cow shed on land to the north of an existing farm yard at Coleg Glynllifon. It would see the removal of two existing slurry tanks, and the erection of a new livestock shed and milking parlour, construction of a silage clamp and dry manure store, internal access road together with associated works.
The scheme would include the erection of a rotating cow milking parlour attached to a new cattle shed on the east side, which would wrap in an “L” shape around an existing roundhouse cattle shed.
Again, the vote was unanimous with 11 in favour, no objections or abstentions.