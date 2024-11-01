Plans have been hatched to build five new homes on a field next to a pub in Llanrhystud used for a long time for the village’s weekly market and annual carnival.
Developers want to build the new “small scale” housing development on land next to The Black Lion and have applied to Ceredigion County Council for outline planning permission for the project.
The land was used for years as the site for Llanrhystud market - which has not been held since the coronavirus pandemic – and other gatherings including vintage car club meetings and agriculture shows.
It has also served as overspill parking for the pub, weddings and funerals.
Planning documents said that the application site, which makes up half of the field, can accommodate five homes, including two affordable, which “will be in keeping with the existing format of the local area.”
The other half of the filed will remain open public space.
The proposed dwellings “will not cause any adverse impacts for neighbouring properties in terms of privacy, noise and outlook,” applicants said, and the site is a “logical location to provide a housing development.”
The plans will be considered by Ceredigion County Council planners at a later date.