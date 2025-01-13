A former nursing home near Llanfarian, which closed its doors due to a staffing crisis three years ago, has been left to fall in to disrepair, with “extensive” roof and masonry repairs needed.
The new owners of Plas Abermad, which was home to Abermad nursing home before its closure in 2022, applied for planning permission and Listed Building Consent to undertake repairs to the building in a bid to “bring it back to life.”
The plans for the Grade II* building, which was a school before becoming a nursing home, were approved by Ceredigion County Council planning officers under delegated powers last week.
A planning statement said that the building “is currently in a poor state of repair as it has been unoccupied since the closure of the nursing home in summer 2022.”
The statement said that “since 2022 the building has seen minimal upkeep and has recently been purchased as a means to bring life back into this prime example of Welsh architecture.”
“The existing condition of Abermad reveals several areas in need of attention to ensure the building’s continued preservation and functionality,” the statement said.
“The roof, while structurally sound, is currently experiencing issues with watertightness, leading to potential leaks and deterioration of the underlying materials.
“This condition poses a risk to the interior and overall integrity of the building.
“The porch, a focal point of the house’s aesthetic and historical significance, exhibits signs of wear and damage to its intricate stonework.
“The elaborate Gothic carvings and stone detailing have suffered from weathering and aging, impacting their visual and structural integrity.
“Addressing these issues is crucial for maintaining the building’s historical and architectural value while preventing further deterioration and preserving Abermad’s distinctive character.”
Plas Abermad was built in 1870 and given Listed Building status in 1989.
The nursing home, before its closure in June 2022, catered for those aged over 65 and supported those with specialist care needs, such as Alzheimer’s, Epilepsy and Parkinson’s Disease.
The home could cater for up to 27 residents across 23 single rooms and two shared rooms.
Its closure at the time was greeted with concern by the Older People’s Forum.
A council planning officers’ report said: “The condition of the building is of concern, with the effects of the water ingress being clearly visible.
“Repair works to the roof are required, however it is not considered essential to re-roof the entire building, and this application does only propose repair works to specific areas of concern.
“The roof of the building is slate, with lead valleys and ornate ridge tiles and finials etc.
“It is important that these details are retained and a condition is proposed in relation to this.”
The report said that “overall the proposed re-roofing is considered appropriate and necessary for the long term preservation of the building.”
“In terms of the stonework repairs, it is clear that significant repairs, and in some cases replacement of some sections, are required,” the report added.
“The details proposed are considered acceptable and appropriate.”