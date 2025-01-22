Plans to demolish a “dilapidated” former bakehouse in Machynlleth and replace it with terraced housing have been lodged with Powys County Council.,
The applications for a site behind Arvonia Bakery is the third proposal that has been lodged with county planners in the last two years to develop the site, which lies behind numbers 14 and 16 Heol Maengwyn, the town’s main shopping street.
Full and conservation area consent (CAC) planning applications for a terrace with three two bedroom dwellings were submitted and then withdrawn in 2023.
Last year full and CAC applications for two, two bedroom properties and rebuilding of a storage facility were refused planning permission.
A planning statement for the latest scheme said: “The proposal is for the demolition of the dilapidated stone / timber buildings plus more recent brick extensions which house the ovens and equipment for Arvonia bakery, and the construction of a terrace of three stone faced / timber boarded dwellings which will be offered for affordable rental.
The plan is to use the site to create a “simple but comfortable and attractive living accommodation” for local people.
Converting the existing buildings had been thought about, but due to their “advance state of deterioration” it was dismissed as too much “rebuilding” work would be needed.
“The vision is to create comfortable, sustainable two bedroomed homes with outdoor amenity space which will be aesthetically pleasing and utilise a neglected town centre site,” the statement said.
“In this case it is considered that although in a town centre location the buildings would not be practical for retail use due to the secluded location.”
The statement said that there is a “high demand for residential accommodation, especially that which is affordable and within active travel distance of all local amenities.”
A decision on the application is expected by 11 March.