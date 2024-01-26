Proposals have been launched for a 26 turbine energy park near Machynlleth.
Bute Energy said it is “looking to make the Welsh weather for Wales” by installing the planned Esgair Galed Energy Park located south east of Machynlleth and south of Llanbrynmair.
The project will generate around 171MW of green energy, enough to power up to 179,000 homes, the company said.
The company launched its first phase of a non-statutory public consultation process on Thursday, 25 January, and announced a series of public drop in events.
Bute Energy said that the plans for the 220m high turbines at Esgair Galed Energy Park could deliver up to £1.2 million per year for nearby communities through a Community Benefit Fund.
The scheme will include up to 26 turbines along with associated infrastructure including transformers, foundations, crane pads, laydown/storage areas, and on-site access tracks.
The plan report added that “at this stage, it is proposed that Esgair Galed will be connected on a wooden pole overhead line.”
“The connection would route north towards the proposed ‘Bryn Gwyn’ substation near Cefn Coch,” the report said, and added that “further details of the proposed connection will be brought forward by Green GEN Cymru as part of a separate consultation.”
Any application will be decided upon by the Welsh Government, with the company planning on submitting its plans in 2025.
The company said that “the clean energy generated at Esgair Galed will help displace approximately 266,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.”
Public events will take place at Llanbrynmair Community Centre on Monday, 19 February between 2.30pm and 7pm; at Aberhosan Village Hall on Monday, 26 February between 2.30pm and 7pm; and at Staylittle Community Hall on Tuesday, 27 February between 2.30pm and 7pm.
Representations on the plasn will be taken via email at [email protected] or phone at 0800 699 0081.
The deadline for comments is Thursday, 7 March.