Plans for a solar farm in the middle of Trefeglwys have been lodged with Powys County Council.
The application seeks to place ground mounted solar panels at farmland south of Plas Trannon, the field is between housing estates in the village.
The scheme would also include an electricity substation and all “associated works.”
It would produce 0.6 megawatts (MW) of electricity a year.
A planning statement said: “The proposal is less than five MW and therefore considered a minor renewable energy project.”
The site has been chosen as it is “well located” to receive sunlight in a flat landscape that is “free” of features that could overshadow the field.
A decision on the application is expected in March.