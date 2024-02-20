AN application to allow the use of a closed Aberystwyth store as a gym has been lodged as developers continue to look at all options to fill the space on Parc y Llyn retail park.
The Cambrian News reported last year that TK Maxx, Aldi, and Poundland have all expressed interest in taking on the former Carpetright store on the Parc y Llyn retail park in Aberystwyth.
Retail park owners Evolve Estates applied to Ceredigion County Council to achieve a wider change of use for the building to allow a wider choice of businesses to take over the unused store.
Carpetright closed the store in 2019.
Documents said that the 10,018 sq ft building has a “restrictive bulk goods consent” and that without changing it to a wider retail business “the unit is likely to remain unoccupied and vacant for a longer period of time due to the existing restrictive planning consent.”
UK-wide gym operator Snap Fitness also expressed an interest on moving into the building, and retail park owners have now lodged a separate application for a change of use to allow a gym to make a home in the building.
Planning documents said that neither the retailers nor Snap Fitness “are capable of trading under the existing bulky good planning consent”, so a change of use would be needed “to meet their requirements.”
Documents said the building is the only one in town currently available “to meet the space requirement of these national retailers.”
Decisions on both change of uses are expected later in the year.