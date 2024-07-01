Plans have been hatched by owners of a holiday complex in Pontrhydfendigaid to change the buildings into permanent homes.
Swansea.com, the owners of Parc Teifi – situated behind the Red Lion pub – are preparing an application to Ceredigion County Council to change the use of the holiday homes to full time residential accommodation for five one bedroom apartments and 10 houses split between two and three bedrooms.
Jacob Hughes, Group Managing Director of Swansea.com, told the Cambrian News: “All houses will be sold on the open market with the one bedroom apartments benefiting from an affordable relief where the prices will be at a 30 per cent discount.
“This hopeful decision will allow local people to acquire homes of superior quality at a fair value in a private community.
“We hope the application will yield a positive outcome, resulting in the properties being for sale in September 2024.
“The change of use application will also reduce the number of holiday lets in the Ceredigion which should increase demand for remaining properties.”
A pre planning consultation on the scheme is currently underway, with plans set to be submitted to Ceredigion County Council after the consultation comes to an end.