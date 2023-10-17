Charging for parking on Aberystwyth promenade “can be progressed”, a fresh council report says, despite warnings there would be “considerable opposition” from residents and business owners and could discourage visitors.
A report to be put before Ceredigion County Council’s Thriving Communities Scrutiny and Overview Committee on Monday, 23 October, follows a recommendation by councillors that the Cabinet “undertake a review of charging for parking along the promenade.”
The report says that the proposal “can be progressed in terms of legalities and practicalities”, but would need “full public consultation.”
Plans to start charging for parking on the promenade have been long-mooted and met with opposition.
Currently, motorists can park on the promenade for between two and four hours for free, depending where on the seafront they park.
In 2016, a study identified 11 areas of the promenade where parking could be charged.
Start-up costs, including new ticket machines, signs, and bay painting could reach £150,000 the report said.
It could also come with increased staff costs as “the impact on Parking Services of introducing charges on Aberystwyth sea front could be considerable.”
Costs, if introduced, are likely to be in line with other Ceredigion County Council car parks at £2.30 an hour up to £6 per day.
The report said that while “parking charges would provide much needed additional revenue to help fund other services provided by Ceredigion County Council”, a “new paid parking zone may create negative opinions and perception from residents towards Ceredigion County Council.”
While “the number of visitors able to park on the seafront during the day may increase with a higher turnover of parking spaces,” the report said, “if paid parking discourages visitors from parking along the promenade this may be a disadvantage to local businesses.”
The report said: “Proposals to consider charging for parking on the highway element of Aberystwyth Promenade have been mooted for some time.
“In order to consider this more fully it is necessary to understand the process that would underpin this and the associated timelines involved with facilitating this.
“More detailed information relating to the practical, financial, political and public acceptance, implications on wider parking issues/pressure in Aberystwyth of potentially implementing of the proposal would be the subject of a further report if there is support in principle for this.”
Parking charges on Aberystwyth promenade
Where charges may be brought in according to 2016 report
*Number of spaces in brackets
• Northern end of Victoria Terrace to junction with Albert Place (39)
• Junction with Albert Place to the pedestrian crossing by the toilets (19)
• Pedestrian crossing by the toilets to the pedestrian crossing by Terrace Road (15)
• Terrace Road to the Royal Pier (seaward side) (27)
• Outside the Belle Vue Hotel (landward side) (8)
• Limited waiting bays near the junction with Pier Street (landward side) (20)
• South of the Pier to Castle Point (43)
• Bay outside the Cambrian Hotel/University (12)
• Castle Point to South Marine Terrace (23)
• South Marine Terrace (seaward side) (20)
• South Marine Terrace (landward side) (20